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Kenai Conversation

HEA Board candidates, Districts 1 and 2

By Ashlyn O'Hara
Published April 1, 2026 at 11:43 AM AKDT
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Voting for the Homer Electric Association Board of Directors is open April 3 through May 7. On this week's Kenai Conversation, we hear from candidates for District 1, Kenai, Nikiski and parts of Soldotna, incumbent James “Jim” Duffield II and challenger Patrick Parker. And candidates for District 2, Soldotna, Sterling and Kasilof, incumbent Dan Green and challenger Mitch Michaud. HEA members will be emailed credentials to vote online. Members can also request a paper ballot or vote in person at the HEA annual meeting May 7 at Soldotna High School.

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Kenai Conversation HEAHomer Electric Association
Ashlyn O'Hara
Prior to joining KDLL's news team in May 2024, O'Hara spent nearly four years reporting for the Peninsula Clarion in Kenai. Before that, she was a freelance reporter for The New York Times, a statehouse reporter for the Columbia Missourian and a graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism. You can reach her at aohara@kdll.org
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