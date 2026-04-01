HEA Board candidates, Districts 1 and 2

Voting for the Homer Electric Association Board of Directors is open April 3 through May 7. On this week's Kenai Conversation, we hear from candidates for District 1, Kenai, Nikiski and parts of Soldotna, incumbent James “Jim” Duffield II and challenger Patrick Parker. And candidates for District 2, Soldotna, Sterling and Kasilof, incumbent Dan Green and challenger Mitch Michaud. HEA members will be emailed credentials to vote online. Members can also request a paper ballot or vote in person at the HEA annual meeting May 7 at Soldotna High School.