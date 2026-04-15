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Kenai Conversation

Kenai Conversation: From Soldotna to NASA Mission Control with Dr. Tess Caswell

By Ashlyn O'Hara
Published April 15, 2026 at 10:00 AM AKDT
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Steve and Dr. Tess Caswell stand in NASA's Neutral Buoyancy Laboratory in Houston, Texas.
Dr. Tess Caswell
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Courtesy photo
Steve and Dr. Tess Caswell stand in NASA's Neutral Buoyancy Laboratory in Houston, Texas.

On today’s episode of the Kenai Conversation, we’re joined by Tess Caswell and her dad, Steve Caswell. Tess is a Soldotna-grown capsule communicator with NASA, currently part of the team supporting the agency’s 10-day Artemis II lunar mission.

This interview was recorded on Apr. 8 at 1 p.m. All four Artemis II astronauts returned to Earth safely Apr. 10 off the coast of San Diego. Learn more about the Artemis II mission on NASA's website.

Tags
Kenai Conversation Kenai Peninsula NewsNASAastronomy
Ashlyn O'Hara
Prior to joining KDLL's news team in May 2024, O'Hara spent nearly four years reporting for the Peninsula Clarion in Kenai. Before that, she was a freelance reporter for The New York Times, a statehouse reporter for the Columbia Missourian and a graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism. You can reach her at aohara@kdll.org
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