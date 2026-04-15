Kenai Conversation: From Soldotna to NASA Mission Control with Dr. Tess Caswell
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On today’s episode of the Kenai Conversation, we’re joined by Tess Caswell and her dad, Steve Caswell. Tess is a Soldotna-grown capsule communicator with NASA, currently part of the team supporting the agency’s 10-day Artemis II lunar mission.
This interview was recorded on Apr. 8 at 1 p.m. All four Artemis II astronauts returned to Earth safely Apr. 10 off the coast of San Diego. Learn more about the Artemis II mission on NASA's website.