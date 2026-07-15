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Kenai Conversation

Kenai Conversation: Open primaries and ranked-choice voting with Alaskans for Better Elections

By Ashlyn O'Hara
Published July 15, 2026 at 10:07 AM AKDT
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Alaskans for Better Elections Executive Director Juli Lucky participates in an episode of the Kenai Conversation on Wednesday, July 15, 2026.
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Alaskans for Better Elections Executive Director Juli Lucky participates in an episode of the Kenai Conversation on Wednesday, July 15, 2026.

On this week's episode of the Kenai Conversation, we're joined by Juli Lucky, executive director of Alaskans for Better Elections. During the hour, we talk about Alaska's history with open primary elections and ranked-choice voting, including what Alaskans will encounter at the ballot box this autumn.

Note: KDLL has also invited Repeal Now, a group that favors the repeal of ranked-choice voting in Alaska, to participate in an episode of the Kenai Conversation.

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Kenai Conversation Election 2026electionAlaskans for Better Electionsvoting
Ashlyn O'Hara
Prior to joining KDLL's news team in May 2024, O'Hara spent nearly four years reporting for the Peninsula Clarion in Kenai. Before that, she was a freelance reporter for The New York Times, a statehouse reporter for the Columbia Missourian and a graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism. You can reach her at aohara@kdll.org
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