Kenai Conversation: Open primaries and ranked-choice voting with Alaskans for Better Elections

On this week's episode of the Kenai Conversation, we're joined by Juli Lucky, executive director of Alaskans for Better Elections. During the hour, we talk about Alaska's history with open primary elections and ranked-choice voting, including what Alaskans will encounter at the ballot box this autumn.

Note: KDLL has also invited Repeal Now, a group that favors the repeal of ranked-choice voting in Alaska, to participate in an episode of the Kenai Conversation.