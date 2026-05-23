‘Lights and Perfections’ brings movement, faith to Kenai Art Center

This month, the Kenai Art Center is displaying work by Moira Ireland in an exhibit called “Lights and Perfections.” The artist’s solo show features mixed media work rooted in the artist’s faith and centered on transition.

A lion rising into a sea of stars. A broken pot reconstructed with gold leaf. A sheep glued to an iPad. These are a few of the images from the paintings that fill the walls of the Kenai Art Center this month for “Lights and Perfections.” On Thursday, Ireland said the title makes her uncomfortable.

“The assumption is that I’m talking about my work, and I’m not at all, it’s actually a biblical reference,” she said.

Ireland said the show is rooted in her own quest for meaning. Each piece was created in the last year, during what Ireland says was a time of transition.

“It’s more about my own, personal, spiritual journey, checking in and really seeking the Lord in prayer,” she said. “What am I painting? What am I doing here? What, even, am I doing with my life?”

Jake Dye / KDLL A goat watches a tablet in a painting included in Moira Ireland's "Lights and Perfections" exhibit at the Kenai Art Center in Kenai, Alaska, on Thursday, May 21, 2026.

Big ideas can be explored while making art, Ireland said. Her faith impacts how she sees the world, and it shows in her work.

“You don’t really have to be focused on the problem, you can just create,” she said. “In the meanwhile, in the background, your mind is going through things in the background and processing stuff. For me, up here, like I said, pair that with worship and prayer. It’s been a very large component of my painting process for sure.”

Ireland dabbles in many mediums to create her art. She said “Lights and Perfections” has stenciling, spray paint, inks and pen, alongside traditional oil paint, wax and gold leafing. The works have texture – literally and visually.

“I like the idea of movement,” she said. “It’s not animated, but I want it to feel like it is. It could easily not necessarily come off the canvas, but that it might be in motion already.”

“Lights and Perfections” is Ireland’s first solo show, though she’s been an artist all her life. She said the show features and showcases many works that also are in her portfolio for a painting course at the Milan Art Institute, from which she expects to graduate this year. The show and her portfolio together, she said, mark a finish line.

“Lights and Perfections” is on display through May 29. The Kenai Art Center is open from noon to five, Wednesday through Saturday.