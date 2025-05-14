A 'gaggle' of art is on view in Kenai

The word “gaggle” is commonly associated with lively and chatty groups of people. For Kasilof artist Susan Watkins, it’s a fitting word to describe her art group that meets on Thursday afternoons. It’s called The Art Gaggle.

“We eat, we talk, and maybe we get some painting done," Watkins said. "We gaggle. We're like a bunch of geese, but we have a lot of fun.”

Work made by gaggle members is the centerpiece of this month’s Kenai Art Center show, called “What We Do.” It features about 60 acrylic, textile and pottery pieces.

It’s the first time the roughly 20-member group has had an installment all their own.

“Well, it's interesting, because for thousands of years, the art world was dominated by men,” said Kenai Art Center Executive Director Charlotte Coots. She says it's the first time since before the pandemic they’ve had an all-women’s show.

In the decade since The Art Gaggle first met, it has had men participants. But right now, it’s all women.

“These ladies support me," said Dee Bell, who's new to Alaska and The Art Gaggle. "They give me input in critiquing the work that I'm doing. We don't have classes, necessarily, but we all bring our own projects, and the artists support my artwork, my home life, my personal life.”

Much of the work in The Art Gaggle show is inspired by the Alaska wilderness, but portraits and abstract pieces are also on view.

The gaggle's work isn’t the only art on display this month at the art center. Eight large paintings from past annual winter mural shows are being displayed, again.

Hunter Morrison / KDLL Several murals from past Kenai Art Center mural shows are for sale this month in the center's back gallery.

The art center wanted to give muralists another chance to sell their art by challenging them to dust off and unroll old works. William Harper created an earthy mural for the center’s 2023 mural show. He says since then, it’s been sitting in a closet.

Harper says he hopes the colorful mural will add a splash of color to what some people may perceive as a dark time in the world.

“Life doesn't sometimes give you consistent emotional nutrition," Harper said. "But media and art could get you that supplement that you're not getting in life in other places, and that's maybe where art does sometimes come in.”

Melinda Hershberger, founding member of The Art Gaggle, agrees.

“That ray of, if you will, sunshine that comes with just creating beautiful things to look at or expressing your emotions in whatever media you choose just brings a little more light to the world when definitely there are some dark things going on,” Hershberger said.

The Art Gaggle show and mural show will be on view at the Kenai Art Center through the end of the month.