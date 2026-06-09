State investigating death of Soldotna man

Alaska State Troopers are investigating the death of a man after finding his remains in a Soldotna home late last month. Troopers identified the man as 39-year-old Derek Berry, of Soldotna.

Trooper spokesman Austin McDaniel said Tuesday Berry was reported missing from the Soldotna area in early May by family members. McDaniel said troopers found Berry’s body while following up on the missing person report.

The Alaska Bureau of Investigation is looking into Berry’s death as suspicious due to evidence at the scene where Berry’s body was found. McDaniel said troopers have not yet received an autopsy report from the State Medical Examiner’s Office, but that the state investigates all unexpected deaths. He said there is no public safety risk associated with the case.