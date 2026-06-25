Sterling wildfire fully contained, state says

State firefighters say a roughly 90-acre wildfire that broke out in Sterling last week is fully contained. The Alaska Division of Forestry and Fire Protection reported Tuesday “intensive mop-up operations” on the so-called Grandview Fire have concluded and there’s no further threat of spread.

The state says a fuel break constructed in 2020 was crucial to keeping the blaze from reaching a nearby powerline corridor. An area where hazardous vegetation had been cleared slowed the spread and provided space for firefighters to operate from.

To ensure the fire is contained, crews searched a 200-foot area beyond the fire’s perimeter for remaining heat. The state says they felt for remaining heat under the surface and cut apart fuel sources like logs and root systems.

The Grandview Fire was first reported last Wednesday evening near the intersection of Swanson River Road and Jacobsen Avenue in Sterling. That evening, the blaze grew from an initial size of around 8 acres to almost 90 acres. The state later determined the fire was caused by an escaped campfire.

Central Emergency Services assisted state crews in putting the fire out. Additional firefighters and equipment were brought in from Fairbanks and Palmer.

The state initially said the fire threatened nearby utility lines, however firefighters bounded the blaze before that happened. At the request of emergency services, Homer Electric Association cut power for around 3,400 customers so crews could drop water in the area. The cooperative said it restored power to all customers around an hour and a half later.

The state did not issue any evacuation orders for Sterling. But an assisted living home in the area voluntarily evacuated residents to the nearby senior center the night the fire was reported. The residents returned home the next morning.