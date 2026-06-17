Sterling wildfire grows to 30 acres

This story was updated at 6:02 p.m.

Multiple agencies are responding to a 30-acre wildfire near the intersection of Swanson River Road and Jacobsen Avenue in Sterling. Alaska Wildland Fire Information reports the fire is about 10 miles east of Soldotna and burning in grass, brush and black spruce trees.

At 5:30 p.m., the interagency website said the blaze threatens vehicles and power lines . At the same time, Alaska Wildland Fire Information reported fire engines and a helicopter were using buckets to try and put the fire out. Several other pieces of firefighting equipment are being dispatched to the scene.

The Kenai Peninsula Borough’s Office of Emergency Management says Central Emergency Services and the State Division of Forestry and Fire Protection are responding.

The Division of Forestry describes the current level of fire danger as “very high.” Burn permits are currently required on the Kenai Peninsula.