Kenai Senior Center bags grants for home meals program

The Kenai Senior Center’s Meals on Wheels program is getting a sort-of facelift thanks to a pair of grants. Kenai City Council members last week signed off on roughly $2,000 in grants that the center will use to replace the meal delivery bags used for its Meals on Wheels program.

The first grant, from the Kenai Peninsula Foundation, totaled around $700. The second is a matching grant through the Alaska Community Foundation for around $1,400.

Kenai Mayor Henry Knackstedt says the bags are more high tech than they sound.

“These aren't just paper sacks,” he said. “They are special bags for keeping things hot and cold and for transporting. So very, very necessary.”

The senior center’s Home Delivered Meals program brings hot meals into the homes of Kenai seniors five days per week.