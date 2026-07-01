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Kenai Senior Center bags grants for home meals program

KDLL | By Ashlyn O'Hara
Published July 1, 2026 at 5:10 PM AKDT
Kenai City Manager Terry Eubank (left) and Mayor Henry Knackstedt (right) speak ahead of a celebration of the end of work on the Kenai bluff stabilization project on Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025 in Kenai, Alaska.
Ashlyn O'Hara
/
KDLL
Kenai City Manager Terry Eubank (left) and Mayor Henry Knackstedt (right) speak ahead of a celebration of the end of work on the Kenai bluff stabilization project on Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025 in Kenai, Alaska.

The Kenai Senior Center’s Meals on Wheels program is getting a sort-of facelift thanks to a pair of grants. Kenai City Council members last week signed off on roughly $2,000 in grants that the center will use to replace the meal delivery bags used for its Meals on Wheels program.

The first grant, from the Kenai Peninsula Foundation, totaled around $700. The second is a matching grant through the Alaska Community Foundation for around $1,400.

Kenai Mayor Henry Knackstedt says the bags are more high tech than they sound.

“These aren't just paper sacks,” he said. “They are special bags for keeping things hot and cold and for transporting. So very, very necessary.”

The senior center’s Home Delivered Meals program brings hot meals into the homes of Kenai seniors five days per week.
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Local News Kenai Peninsula NewsKenai City CouncilKenai Senior Centerseniors
Ashlyn O'Hara
Prior to joining KDLL's news team in May 2024, O'Hara spent nearly four years reporting for the Peninsula Clarion in Kenai. Before that, she was a freelance reporter for The New York Times, a statehouse reporter for the Columbia Missourian and a graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism. You can reach her at aohara@kdll.org
See stories by Ashlyn O'Hara
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