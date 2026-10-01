Walk to End Alzheimer’s returns for fourth Kenai Peninsula fundraiser

Dozens gathered at Kenai’s Millenium Square last month to raise money for and awareness about Alzheimer’s disease.

This year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s was the fourth organized on the Kenai Peninsula by the Alzheimer’s Association. The national group facilitates support groups and provides education to people with Alzheimer’s and to their loved ones and caregivers. Funds raised this month go towards supporting those efforts.

Attendees carried pinwheel flowers with colors indicating their connection to the disease. Blue is held by people with Alzheimer’s, purple by a person who’s lost someone to Alzheimer’s and yellow by caregivers.

Jordan Hunter manages the annual walk for the association out of Washington state. She said resources are available in every state, but are extra valuable in Alaska.

“Especially with Alaska being so spread out, there’s so many rural areas, we want to be accessible no matter where you live,” she said. “We are just a phone call away.”

On Sept. 19, the grassy space next to the Kenai Senior Center featured booths, a stage and a big purple arch marking the start and finish of the walk. National sponsor Edward Jones and local organizations like assisted living facilities in Kenai and Soldotna also attended.

Hunter said during the walk that Alaska organizers had raised around $12,000 this year, but that was before a second walk was held in Anchorage the following weekend.

“Every walk we're able to put on brings awareness, brings fundraising, brings a sense of community for those that are going through this,” Hunter said. “It's a very isolating disease, so for the community to be able to come together and support those around them that are going through it, is huge.”

Hunter said the Alzheimer’s Association will continue fundraising throughout the year, and return for another walk next September.