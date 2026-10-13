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Kenai police report no injuries after truck hits post office

KDLL | By Ashlyn O'Hara
Published October 13, 2026 at 5:20 PM AKDT
Insulation protrudes from the wall of the Kenai Post Office following a vehicle collision on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026 in Kenai, Alaska.
Jake Dye
/
KDLL
Insulation protrudes from the wall of the Kenai Post Office following a vehicle collision on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026 in Kenai, Alaska.

The Kenai Police Department says no injuries were reported after a man drove his pickup truck into the side of the Kenai Post Office Tuesday afternoon. Lieutenant Ben Langham says Kenai’s police and fire departments responded to a report of a car crash at the post office around 2:30 p.m.

Langham said a preliminary investigation found the driver accidentally accelerated his Nissan truck after his foot slipped off the brake pedal. That caused his truck to hit the wall of the post office in the lobby area. Langham says the post office building was damaged, but remained open for business.

Pictures taken in the post office lobby shortly after the collision show pink insulation visible from where the wall is caving in and yellow caution signs around the damaged area. The exterior of the building was also visibly damaged.

Part of the Kenai Post Office is damaged after a vehicle collision on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026 in Kenai, Alaska.
Jake Dye
/
KDLL
Part of the Kenai Post Office is damaged after a vehicle collision on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026 in Kenai, Alaska.

Tags
Local News Kenai Peninsula NewsCity of Kenaipublic safety
Ashlyn O'Hara
Prior to joining KDLL's news team in May 2024, O'Hara spent nearly four years reporting for the Peninsula Clarion in Kenai. Before that, she was a freelance reporter for The New York Times, a statehouse reporter for the Columbia Missourian and a graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism. You can reach her at aohara@kdll.org
See stories by Ashlyn O'Hara
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