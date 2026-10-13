Kenai police report no injuries after truck hits post office

The Kenai Police Department says no injuries were reported after a man drove his pickup truck into the side of the Kenai Post Office Tuesday afternoon. Lieutenant Ben Langham says Kenai’s police and fire departments responded to a report of a car crash at the post office around 2:30 p.m.

Langham said a preliminary investigation found the driver accidentally accelerated his Nissan truck after his foot slipped off the brake pedal. That caused his truck to hit the wall of the post office in the lobby area. Langham says the post office building was damaged, but remained open for business.

Pictures taken in the post office lobby shortly after the collision show pink insulation visible from where the wall is caving in and yellow caution signs around the damaged area. The exterior of the building was also visibly damaged.