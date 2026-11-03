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Election 2026: Early results are in

KDLL | By Ashlyn O'Hara
Published November 3, 2026 at 11:50 PM AKST
Voters cast ballots at the Soldotna precinct on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026 in Soldotna, Alaska.
Ashlyn O'Hara
Voters cast ballots at the Soldotna precinct on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026 in Soldotna, Alaska.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

Early election results are in for the Kenai Peninsula's municipal, borough and state races. The unofficial results do not include absentee and questioned ballots and won't become official until certified.

Alaska Public Media is tracking live results in the races for Alaska Governor, U.S. Senate and U.S. House, as well as for statewide ballot propositions.

Italics denote an incumbent candidate.

City of Kenai

In Kenai, voters considered three candidates for two open city council seats. Also on the ballot was a proposition asking voters whether the city should enact a $75,000 residential property tax exemption.

City council

Alex Douthit740
Phil Daniel608
Tim Navarre 584
Write-ins18
Total 1,950

Proposition 2026-C

Yes1,237
No167
Total1,404

City of Soldotna

In the City of Soldotna, voters considered candidates for mayor and for two city council seats.

Soldotna mayor

Chuck Winters422
Paul Whitney386
Write-ins21
Total 829

City Council Seat B

Dan Nelson500
Nick Conner253
Write-ins16
Total 769

City Council Seat F

Chera Wackler684
Write-ins24
Total 708

Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly

Kenai Peninsula voters in five borough districts considered candidates for borough assembly. Three of those seats are for full, three-year terms. The other two are for partial terms started by former assembly members who resigned.

District 1 — Kalifornsky (1-year term)

Lisa McDonald 724
Teresa Mullican478
Write-ins29
Total 1,231

District 2 — Kenai (3-year term)

Ryan Tunseth969
Write-ins44
Total1,013

District 5 — Sterling/Funny River (3-year seat)

Dale Eicher1,691
Write-ins27
Total1,718

District 7 — Central (2-year term)

Nate Berga1,443
Write-ins52
Total1,495

District 8 — Homer (3-years)

Theo Noomah513
Larry Anthony460
Write-ins12
Total985

Kenai Peninsula Borough School District Board of Education

Four candidates are running for three seats on the KPBSD School Board.

District 3 — Nikiski

Todd Brigham1,302
Write-ins26
Total1,328

District 4 — Soldotna

Jon Watson655
Laura Rhyner578
Write-ins 17
Total1,250

District 7 — Central

Charlie Redfern1,458
Write-ins66
Total1,524

KPB Ballot Prop. 1

All Kenai Peninsula Borough voters are considering whether to subject school board members to term limits. If passed, the proposition would limit school board members to two consecutive terms. After that, a member would need to wait 180 days before running again.

Yes11,915
No1,451
Total13,366

Alaska Legislature

All 40 seats in the Alaska House of Representatives are on the ballot this year, as well as half of the seats in the Alaska Senate.

State races use ranked-choice voting. If no candidate receives more than 50% after initial tabulation, the lowest vote-getter is eliminated and their second-choice votes are redistributed to the remaining candidates.

The preliminary state results do not include all votes. State election officials expect to have nearly all ballots counted by Nov. 13, and then to tabulate ranked-choice races on Nov. 18. The state plans to certify the election results on Nov. 25.

House District 7 (all precincts reporting)

Justin Ruffridge (R) 4,72975.17%
Kate Veh (D) 1,53224.35%
Write-ins300.48%
Total 6,291

House District 8 (all precincts reporting)

Bill Elam (R) 5,08476.13%
Nissa Savage (N)1,17717.63%
Frank Quinn (N) 3955.91%
Write-ins220.33%
Total 6,678

House District 6 (all precincts reporting)

Sarah Vance (R) 4,00051.30%
Brent Johnson (N) 3,79048.60%
Write-ins80.10%
Total7,798
Tags
Local News Kenai Peninsula NewsElection 2026elections
Ashlyn O'Hara
Prior to joining KDLL's news team in May 2024, O'Hara spent nearly four years reporting for the Peninsula Clarion in Kenai. Before that, she was a freelance reporter for The New York Times, a statehouse reporter for the Columbia Missourian and a graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism. You can reach her at aohara@kdll.org
See stories by Ashlyn O'Hara
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