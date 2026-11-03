Election 2026: Early results are in

This is a developing story and may be updated.

Early election results are in for the Kenai Peninsula's municipal, borough and state races. The unofficial results do not include absentee and questioned ballots and won't become official until certified.

Alaska Public Media is tracking live results in the races for Alaska Governor, U.S. Senate and U.S. House, as well as for statewide ballot propositions.

Italics denote an incumbent candidate.

City of Kenai

In Kenai, voters considered three candidates for two open city council seats. Also on the ballot was a proposition asking voters whether the city should enact a $75,000 residential property tax exemption.

City council

Alex Douthit 740 Phil Daniel 608 Tim Navarre 584 Write-ins 18 Total 1,950

Proposition 2026-C

Yes 1,237 No 167 Total 1,404

City of Soldotna

In the City of Soldotna, voters considered candidates for mayor and for two city council seats.

Soldotna mayor

Chuck Winters 422 Paul Whitney 386 Write-ins 21 Total 829

City Council Seat B

Dan Nelson 500 Nick Conner 253 Write-ins 16 Total 769

City Council Seat F

Chera Wackler 684 Write-ins 24 Total 708

Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly

Kenai Peninsula voters in five borough districts considered candidates for borough assembly. Three of those seats are for full, three-year terms. The other two are for partial terms started by former assembly members who resigned.

District 1 — Kalifornsky (1-year term)

Lisa McDonald 724 Teresa Mullican 478 Write-ins 29 Total 1,231

District 2 — Kenai (3-year term)

Ryan Tunseth 969 Write-ins 44 Total 1,013

District 5 — Sterling/Funny River (3-year seat)

Dale Eicher 1,691 Write-ins 27 Total 1,718

District 7 — Central (2-year term)

Nate Berga 1,443 Write-ins 52 Total 1,495

District 8 — Homer (3-years)

Theo Noomah 513 Larry Anthony 460 Write-ins 12 Total 985

Kenai Peninsula Borough School District Board of Education

Four candidates are running for three seats on the KPBSD School Board.

District 3 — Nikiski

Todd Brigham 1,302 Write-ins 26 Total 1,328

District 4 — Soldotna

Jon Watson 655 Laura Rhyner 578 Write-ins 17 Total 1,250

District 7 — Central

Charlie Redfern 1,458 Write-ins 66 Total 1,524

KPB Ballot Prop. 1

All Kenai Peninsula Borough voters are considering whether to subject school board members to term limits. If passed, the proposition would limit school board members to two consecutive terms. After that, a member would need to wait 180 days before running again.

Yes 11,915 No 1,451 Total 13,366

Alaska Legislature

All 40 seats in the Alaska House of Representatives are on the ballot this year, as well as half of the seats in the Alaska Senate.

State races use ranked-choice voting. If no candidate receives more than 50% after initial tabulation, the lowest vote-getter is eliminated and their second-choice votes are redistributed to the remaining candidates.

The preliminary state results do not include all votes. State election officials expect to have nearly all ballots counted by Nov. 13, and then to tabulate ranked-choice races on Nov. 18. The state plans to certify the election results on Nov. 25.

House District 7 (all precincts reporting)

Justin Ruffridge (R) 4,729 75.17% Kate Veh (D) 1,532 24.35% Write-ins 30 0.48% Total 6,291

House District 8 (all precincts reporting)

Bill Elam (R) 5,084 76.13% Nissa Savage (N) 1,177 17.63% Frank Quinn (N) 395 5.91% Write-ins 22 0.33% Total 6,678

House District 6 (all precincts reporting)