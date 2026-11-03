Election 2026: Early results are in
This is a developing story and may be updated.
Early election results are in for the Kenai Peninsula's municipal, borough and state races. The unofficial results do not include absentee and questioned ballots and won't become official until certified.
Alaska Public Media is tracking live results in the races for Alaska Governor, U.S. Senate and U.S. House, as well as for statewide ballot propositions.
Italics denote an incumbent candidate.
City of Kenai
In Kenai, voters considered three candidates for two open city council seats. Also on the ballot was a proposition asking voters whether the city should enact a $75,000 residential property tax exemption.
City council
|Alex Douthit
|740
|Phil Daniel
|608
|Tim Navarre
|584
|Write-ins
|18
|Total
|1,950
Proposition 2026-C
|Yes
|1,237
|No
|167
|Total
|1,404
City of Soldotna
In the City of Soldotna, voters considered candidates for mayor and for two city council seats.
Soldotna mayor
|Chuck Winters
|422
|Paul Whitney
|386
|Write-ins
|21
|Total
|829
City Council Seat B
|Dan Nelson
|500
|Nick Conner
|253
|Write-ins
|16
|Total
|769
City Council Seat F
|Chera Wackler
|684
|Write-ins
|24
|Total
|708
Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly
Kenai Peninsula voters in five borough districts considered candidates for borough assembly. Three of those seats are for full, three-year terms. The other two are for partial terms started by former assembly members who resigned.
District 1 — Kalifornsky (1-year term)
|Lisa McDonald
|724
|Teresa Mullican
|478
|Write-ins
|29
|Total
|1,231
District 2 — Kenai (3-year term)
|Ryan Tunseth
|969
|Write-ins
|44
|Total
|1,013
District 5 — Sterling/Funny River (3-year seat)
|Dale Eicher
|1,691
|Write-ins
|27
|Total
|1,718
District 7 — Central (2-year term)
|Nate Berga
|1,443
|Write-ins
|52
|Total
|1,495
District 8 — Homer (3-years)
|Theo Noomah
|513
|Larry Anthony
|460
|Write-ins
|12
|Total
|985
Kenai Peninsula Borough School District Board of Education
Four candidates are running for three seats on the KPBSD School Board.
District 3 — Nikiski
|Todd Brigham
|1,302
|Write-ins
|26
|Total
|1,328
District 4 — Soldotna
|Jon Watson
|655
|Laura Rhyner
|578
|Write-ins
|17
|Total
|1,250
District 7 — Central
|Charlie Redfern
|1,458
|Write-ins
|66
|Total
|1,524
KPB Ballot Prop. 1
All Kenai Peninsula Borough voters are considering whether to subject school board members to term limits. If passed, the proposition would limit school board members to two consecutive terms. After that, a member would need to wait 180 days before running again.
|Yes
|11,915
|No
|1,451
|Total
|13,366
Alaska Legislature
All 40 seats in the Alaska House of Representatives are on the ballot this year, as well as half of the seats in the Alaska Senate.
State races use ranked-choice voting. If no candidate receives more than 50% after initial tabulation, the lowest vote-getter is eliminated and their second-choice votes are redistributed to the remaining candidates.
The preliminary state results do not include all votes. State election officials expect to have nearly all ballots counted by Nov. 13, and then to tabulate ranked-choice races on Nov. 18. The state plans to certify the election results on Nov. 25.
House District 7 (all precincts reporting)
|Justin Ruffridge (R)
|4,729
|75.17%
|Kate Veh (D)
|1,532
|24.35%
|Write-ins
|30
|0.48%
|Total
|6,291
House District 8 (all precincts reporting)
|Bill Elam (R)
|5,084
|76.13%
|Nissa Savage (N)
|1,177
|17.63%
|Frank Quinn (N)
|395
|5.91%
|Write-ins
|22
|0.33%
|Total
|6,678
House District 6 (all precincts reporting)
|Sarah Vance (R)
|4,000
|51.30%
|Brent Johnson (N)
|3,790
|48.60%
|Write-ins
|8
|0.10%
|Total
|7,798