The Kenai Senior Center’s annual Thanksgiving lunch gathered Kenai Peninsula seniors to celebrate the holiday season a little early on Friday. Hilcorp Alaska employees weaved between tables distributing plates piled with turkey, mashed potatoes and stuffing to more than 200 diners in the senior center’s banquet hall.

Applause rings out as Kathy Romain asks those gathered “how’s the meal?”

Romain is the senior center’s director. She says the meal is part of a decades-long tradition of the oil and gas industry giving back to local seniors. Hilcorp has sponsored the luncheon for 13 years. For area seniors, Romain says the event is a rare opportunity to gather and be celebrated.

“In a day and age when there is so much for youth and there’s so much for young people to do, this is something that they can come to and be treated very special, be honored for who they are and what they put into this community,” she said.

Jake Dye / KDLL Hilcorp staff plate meals during a Thanksgiving luncheon at the Kenai Senior Center in Kenai, Alaska, on Friday, Nov. 20, 2026.

Feeding so many seniors requires a lot of preparation, Romain said. The center collaborates with local stores to bring in enough turkey and pie to satisfy everyone’s appetites. Cooking is a days-long undertaking that's more than the senior center could do alone. She credited Hilcorp with helping financially and working in the kitchen, and putting on a friendly face for the diners.

“Those folks are giving up their own time to come in and serve this,” she said. “That’s fantastic. That’s a wonderful, wonderful effort.”

Weston Eiler is a spokesperson for Hilcorp who was among the staff in green aprons putting plates before seniors. He said his company works to commit to the communities where it operates.

“Kenai has a special place in the heart for Hilcorp,” he said. “This is where we first came to Alaska. We have hundreds of employees here on the Kenai, working to produce the energy that Alaska needs, and part of that is also giving back to the people and contributing to the community. It’s great to be a part of this luncheon, to serve our community seniors. It gets our employees involved. We’re just happy to be here.”

No one is leaving the senior center hungry, but some are leaving with leftovers.