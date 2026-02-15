© 2026 KDLL
Sunday Puzzle: Common threads

NPR | By Will Shortz
Published February 15, 2026 at 3:20 AM AKST
Sunday Puzzle
NPR
Sunday Puzzle

On air challenge

I'm going to name three things. You tell me something they all have in common.
Ex. Telephone   Saturn   Tree stump   -->   RINGS

1. Face   Needle   Hurricane

2. Hospital   Pickup truck   Flower garden

3. Pen   Finger   Waiter

4. Fireplace   Rustic cabin   Ship's captain

5. Geisha   Car engine   Celebrity

7. Men's clothing store   Deck of cards   Law firm

8. Fish   Map   Butcher

9. Tavern   N.F.L.   Room with an open window

Last week's challenge

Last week's challenge came from Michael Schwartz, of Florence, Ore. Name something in 7 letters that's designed to help you lose weight. Insert the letters EP somewhere inside this word to get a two-word phrase naming things that are likely to add weight. What words are these?

Answer: pie plates

Winner

Shyra Latiolais of New Orleans, Louisiana.

This week's challenge

This week's challenge comes from Tom Streit, of Crozet, Va. A man said to a friend: "I'm thinking of a 9-letter word that contains my name, Ian ("I-A-N"), embedded somewhere inside it. If you replace my 3-letter name with your 4-letter name, you'll get a familiar word in 10 letters." What are the two words, and what is the name of Ian's friend?

NPR News
Will Shortz
NPR's Puzzlemaster Will Shortz has appeared on Weekend Edition Sunday since the program's start in 1987. He's also the crossword editor of The New York Times, the former editor of Games magazine, and the founder and director of the American Crossword Puzzle Tournament (since 1978).
