Econ 919 — Martin Media

In a ribbon-cutting ceremony late last month, the Soldotna Chamber of Commerce helped welcome a new studio space for one of its members. The open house at Martin Media’s new location on Kenai Avenue in Soldotna offered free headshots and was an opportunity for the company to showcase what it offers to the Kenai Peninsula.

Founded seven years ago, Martin Media is a marketing company that works with local businesses and organizations to improve their online presence. The company specializes in photo and video work.

“Martin Media’s main goal is to work with each company, right where they’re at, to create a targeted video marketing campaign that can ultimately solve the goals of their organization,” said Josiah Martin, founder and CEO. “Whether that goal is to get new customers in the door, or it’s to fundraise for a big project, we’re helping each company where they’re at, and helping them get where they want to go.”

The company has worked with a number of prominent local organizations, including Central Peninsula Hospital and the Kenai Peninsula Borough. Before moving to a larger location, Martin Media’s office had just a few small desks and little room for filming.

Martin says the new space is more inviting to customers and allows for more dynamic video and photo shoots.

“Everything is just set up and ready to go instead of having to lug a bunch of lights and equipment around," he said. "We can just be all in one place. I’m thankful for this new spot.”

In addition to marketing services, Martin Media offers photo and video packages for weddings. Martin says his company works about 30 weddings a year, which keeps him busy. The company also specializes in photographing family portraits, senior photos and other life events.

Martin says his company is beneficial to the local economy, as its goal is to help other businesses on the peninsula thrive. This, in turn, helps keep the dollars local.

“When the economy slows, people struggle, and a lot of times the first thing that is cut is marketing expenses," Martin said. "The people who are able to continue that marketing effort really just continue to power through the tough times. Having a strong media presence is only going to benefit those companies through a recession.”

Based in Soldotna, Martin has always loved using photos and video to capture stunning scenery or special moments. He says his focus is to create a finished product that will make you feel as if you’re right back in the moment.

“Whether you’re a new business or an established business looking to continue to grow, we can help with that," Martin said. "More people are not just driving by and showing up, they’re looking and searching for you online. We make sure that your online presence looks its best through engaging photos and video.”

For more information about Martin Media, visit their website.