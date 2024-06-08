Econ 919 — UMV

Just about everyone has to visit the Department of Motor Vehicles at some point in their lives. For people living on the Kenai Peninsula, the only DMV offices are in Soldotna, Homer and Seward.

But, a new DMV alternative recently opened in Soldotna. UMV provides a number of DMV services, like registration, ID cards, CDLs and fleet management services. Kristin Gonder is the president of UMV and says the business is “the DMV that’s all about you.”

“It was founded just because there was a need," she said. "We started our first office in Wasilla in 2004, and at the time the wait at the Palmer DMV was six hours. The Mat-Su Valley is the same size as West Virginia, so the need was there. The population was growing and there weren't enough government employees or an office location that was large enough.”

Since then, UMV has opened five more locations, including one in Fairbanks, one in North Pole and two in Anchorage. Gonder grew up in Anchor Point and saw a need for a location on the Kenai Peninsula.

While the DMV alternative aims to provide speedy service, Gonder says it’s main goal is to provide friendly service. She says the staff speaks in terms that are easy to understand and shy away from government jargon.

“Part of our core beliefs is just to show empathy," Gonder said. "We’re the subject matter experts, we try to go above and beyond and explain everything, we always are after the ‘yes.’”

Hunter Morrison / KDLL A look inside UMV's Soldotna office

William Kubik is from Wasilla and recently registered a vehicle at the Soldotna UMV office. He says the process was painless and pleasant, and the staff was quick.

“I like that it’s way quicker," Kubik said. "The environment is really friendly and nice.”

Although the small office only needs two employees to operate, they’re hoping to hire more as the local need for the company’s services increases. The Soldotna branch will also begin offering road exams next month.

For whatever reason you utilize UMV’s services, Gonder hopes people remember the company’s friendly atmosphere.

“That they were treated with dignity and respect, that’s what really matters," she said. "They just felt like they were seen and they were heard, and they just received a top-notch service.”

UMV’s Soldotna office is located on the Sterling Highway across from Pizza Boys. They’re open Tuesday through Friday 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.