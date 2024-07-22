Econ 919 — Ang & Jess

Almost directly across the street from the Duck Inn on K-Beach Road is a little red cabin that serves as the region’s newest women’s clothing boutique. Ang & Jess specializes in selling women’s products, from dresses and jeans to jewelry and bath works.

Owners Angela Henry and Jessica Johnson met when working together at another Kenai Peninsula clothing boutique. After leaving that store, the duo realized how much they missed interacting with customers.

“Fashion is just so fun, because you can express yourself,” said co-owner Jessica Johnson. She primarily handles the fashion side of the business. “You can mix and match everything, there’s no ‘one size fits all.’ I love it, and I love people.”

Henry and her husband owned the storefront cabin and rented it out to a nail salon. After that business moved to another location, the building sat vacant, leaving Henry to jump on the opportunity to open something of her own. Johnson was on board with the idea.

The store carries high-end and traditionally priced clothing they say will appeal to all ages. Although the space is smaller than most homes, Henry says the store is far from cluttered.

“We fit a lot of stuff in here, and I try to make it cohesive so that you’re not feeling like you’re right on top of someone else when you’re looking around,” Henry said.

Since opening, the duo says they’ve developed relationships with customers that they probably wouldn’t have met outside the boutique. They hope the new store not only provides a chance to shop for new and trendy clothing but serves as a happy place to connect and be present with fellow women in the community.

Hunter Morrison / KDLL Ang & Jess specializes in selling an assortment of women’s clothes and products

“When you help someone realize their beauty, or just have the joy of sitting and speaking to somebody that you haven’t seen, that is part of the community that you have grown to love, hands down,” Johnson said.

“Helping people, seeing people, even if they don’t buy anything, it’s fun to just connect with new people,” Henry said.

Adjacent to the boutique is a recently constructed building which they plan to turn into a mercantile with a coffee shop. They plan to sell baked goods, farm-related products and fresh foods from greenhouses on the property. They hope to open the mercantile in the fall.

Even though there are other women’s clothing stores in the area, owners of Ang & Jess say they aren’t necessarily trying to compete with other shops. If you can’t find what you’re looking for, they’ll gladly refer you to another local boutique.

Johnson says the enjoyment of helping a customer find what they’re looking for, either in-store or elsewhere, is the best part of the job.

“There is nothing more joyful than when you help somebody pick an outfit, and then literally, they light up," Johnson said. "I can’t even explain how the feeling feels for them. For somebody to feel beautiful and realize it, and it might be an outfit that they had no idea.”

“It’s just a self-esteem booster to know that you’re helping someone feel good about themselves," Henry added. "That’s kind of what we wanted to do, just have fun. No stress, no pressure”

Ang & Jess is on Andrews Avenue, just off K-Beach Road. They’re open Saturdays from noon to 5 p.m. or by appointment.