Econ 919: Free Saturday Market

The central Kenai Peninsula is home to a variety of vendor fairs, markets and bazaars. From Kenai’s Holiday Cheer Christmas Bazaar to the Soldotna Wednesday Market, local makers and artisans are flushed with opportunities to sell their products year round while interacting with members of the community.

But, most craft fairs charge vendor fees, which can deter some interested merchants from signing up. That’s why The Goods Sustainable Grocery in Soldotna recently began offering a no-cost-to-participate Saturday market.

“I want people to be able to really explore their side hustles and things they get excited about,” said Willow King, owner of The Goods and brains behind the new initiative.

The free market was first offered last year but gained traction this summer. It’s still in its early stages of development, and hasn’t seen participation every Saturday. So far, less than a dozen local vendors have set up at the market.

Last Saturday, for instance, The Goods only saw five small businesses take part. One was Northwind Nut Boutique, a Sterling-based company that specializes in selling tree nuts infused with healthy oils and seasonings.

Maeve Johnson is the nut boutique’s owner. She’s relatively new to the area, and likes how the free Saturday market allows her to test the waters with no strings attached.

“It’s so awesome, just because markets can be really expensive, and they’re hit or miss for the most part,” she said.

This is the first time Johnson has set up at The Goods, and she plans to return. Although business was slow, the free market allowed her to meet new people and offer them free samples in a cozy environment.

“It gives it a lot more opportunity, and it causes a lot less stress," Johnson said. "It makes it more relaxed, you can engage more with potential customers that come in here, sample them out a little bit more. Put a little bit more money into sampling people out.”

Set up across the room is All The Things, a couple-owned small business that sells workworkings, earrings, bookmarks and more. The company has participated in The Goods’ free Saturday market more than half a dozen times.

Hunter Morrison / KDLL All The Things has tabled at The Goods' free Saturday market a handful of times, and sells an assortment of workworkings, earrings and more.

Michele Vasquez is the business’s co-owner. Her favorite part about the new market is getting to know customers and fellow vendors.

“It’s just a really comfortable atmosphere," Vasquez said. "It’s very laid back and comfortable.”

In the past, Vasquez and her husband have set up at pop-up markets at Soldotna Pride and Progress Days. Although they plan to continue being a part of those events, they say business can be spotty.

Vasquez likes that The Goods’ free Saturday market is a viable option for local artisans who may not make enough in a day’s business to justify paying a vendor fee.

“The fees that some of the bigger markets charge are not affordable for many people, myself included," Vasquez said. "To have a free place to set up, even if you don’t make a lot of money, or you make no money, it’s still – you get to meet people and interact.”

While the free market benefits local makers and artisans, it also brings business into The Goods. Owner Willow King hopes the market will see more regular participation in the future.

“I think it’s an important way to help generate more makers and artisans who will eventually shift their side hustles into bigger capacity projects," King said. "I feel like we either need to be growing and expanding our support of locally produced stuff, or we’re not going to have that – those options.”

The Goods’ last free market of the season is Saturday. Vendors are talking about hosting a holiday market at The Goods this winter.