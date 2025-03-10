Econ 919: The closure of Joann fabrics

After more than 80 years in operation, Joann fabric and crafts is closing all stores nationwide.

The Ohio-based company filed for bankruptcy last year amid financial troubles, and announced last month that it would close about 500 of its more than 800 stores around the country – including those in Anchorage and Juneau. But the company was unable to sell its assets to stay open and will now close all store locations .

Crafters on the Kenai Peninsula dropped by the Soldotna store to shop its going out of business sale. For many, the closure comes as a blow to the crafting community.

“They've got a little bit of everything for everyone, all sorts of hobbies and crafts,” said Mya Fielden of Soldotna.

“It's an iconic place ever since we've lived here," said Brad Nyquist of Kenai. "It's always been here, and it's been a go-to place if we needed something that it offers.”

“The people are really nice, and it's nice, it's convenient, and they always are well stocked. And, just a great store,” said Terri Watson of Soldotna.

“It's kind of a social store," said Vicki Leach of Sterling. "You go in here and you socialize with people, and you see other people that do the same thing.”

“Joann's has carried a large variety of crafting items, from stamp booking to knitting, crocheting, you name it, and I don't know where else we'll be able to get those supplies,” said Kathleen Barkley of Seward.

“I'm a very active seamstress and also a crafter, so it's going to make it very difficult for all of the different notions they have," Vicki Leach said. "Even though we've got two fabric stores, one in Soldotna and one in Kenai, we don't have the notions available that we need to do it, so I'll have to go to Anchorage.”

“There's nowhere else to go," Watson said. "If you go to the quilting shops, they're terribly expensive, but there's a lot of things that they're not going to carry that they do here at Joann.”

“This is the easiest and cheapest place to get a lot of the specialty fabric, not just straight cotton and polyester and stuff. Plus, it's great for costumes,” said Merlyn Leach of Sterling.

“We're really sad that Joann's is closing, because not only does it sell fabric and yarn, but a lot of crafts and seasonal decorations, and it's going to have a big impact, I think, on the whole peninsula,” said Barkley.

“I know a lot of quilters who use this place, so I'm not sure where they want to go," said Nyquist. "I don't know what the other options are. I know that there's always online, but that takes some forethought.”

“I think there'll just be a lot more online ordering, and that might be a contributing factor to why they're closing their doors,” said Wilma Boston of Soldotna.

“I have to go to Anchorage to the sewing store up there, or get it through Amazon, which means I'm not buying locally, and that hurts our economy,” Vicki Leach said.

“I'm not an economist, but I feel like it's going to negatively impact," Watson said. "You got job losses for the people that work here, and then revenue that, I guess, gets taxed.”

“What distresses me, too, is that people are going to be out of a job," Barkley said. "And the job market right now, I think, is hurting, and a lot of these people here have been working here for quite a few years.”

“It's a big loss," Merlyn Leach said. "A lot of the ladies in here are huge into the community. They've been doing it for decades and decades, and not only won't they be able to work here, but we're losing a huge amount of variety.”

“There are people who do make a living doing craft things. I'm related to several of them. And for some people who do a lot of their purchasing of their material goods here, that's obviously going to have some impact,” said Indigo Kennedy of Kenai.

“It's gonna be a hard hit, because I know a lot of local businesses get their supplies from here," Fielden said. "They've been relying on Joann's for many, many years. So I think it'll just be hard for us all.”

“It'll be difficult to get the yarn to crochet the blankets anymore, but luckily, we have several fabric shops in town that I've discovered that I can go to to get the materials that I need,” Boston said.

“It is going to remove, at least in the short term, some opportunities for people who might not be able to do DIY crafts affordably,” Kennedy said.

“When I spoke to one of the people that work here, they said that it'll probably close, maybe in a month at the most, which is very sad," Barkley said. "I hate for people to be out of a job.”

“It just makes me really sad, and I wish there was a way we could keep it open here,” Watson said.

“I wish everybody good luck and finding what they need where they need it,” Nyquist said.

“I love Joann's," Fielden said. "I wish they wouldn't close. I hope we find something else to go in here that'll be good for our community as a whole.”

“It’s just sad to see a business close its doors," Boston said. "And I feel for the employees who will have to go out and find another job now. And this is a big space. I don't know what they're gonna put in it, but I hope it's something good.”

A spokesperson for the Soldotna Joann store says a closure date has not been determined. All stores are set to close this year.