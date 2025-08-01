Econ 919: Kenai River water quality monitoring

A stone’s throw from Kenai’s North Beach last week, a small group walked through waist-high dune grass to a running creek. One of them, clad in chest waders, stepped in holding a measuring device that looked like a karaoke microphone.

The group was studying the Kenai River’s water quality. The project collects data and water samples from the river and its tributaries at 22 sites between Kenai and Cooper Landing. It's run by the Kenai Watershed Forum, a Soldotna-based environmental nonprofit.

“​​The basic idea of this work is the same way you might see your physician for a blood draw as part of an annual health checkup,” said Ben Meyer, a research coordinator with the Watershed Forum. “We are similarly looking at what are things in the water that are of interest or of concern, and are those within normal ranges?”

The Kenai River watershed gets a twice yearly checkup because of its natural and economic importance to the Kenai Peninsula. Scientists look at the watershed’s nutrient and bacteria levels, among other things. The multi-agency project tracks changes over time and monitors potential harms to wildlife, like salmon.

But the project’s costs haven’t kept pace with inflation and the Watershed Forum may have to reduce its scope. Meyer says that could limit management decisions that keep the watershed healthy.

Hunter Morrison / KDLL Alaska Department of Fish and Game's Kaitlynn Cafferty and water quality monitoring volunteer Shannon Dwyer walk a cooler of water sampling equipment to No Name Creek, near Kenai's North Beach.

“This monitoring program is not necessarily designed to comprehensively understand and address those issues at the small micro-scale, but at the macro-scale, these things add up, especially as the community develops and grows," Meyer said. "We want to understand where there might be places that there's the opportunity to intervene.”

One of those interventions led to a reduction in gas pollution. A previous water monitoring survey found higher-than-safe contamination levels caused by a specific type of boat engine. Those engine types are now banned in the lower Kenai River.

But it's not just pollution the project is looking for. Their data show the river’s getting warmer. Kaitlynn Cafferty with the Alaska Department of Fish and Game says that can harm baby salmon.

“Obviously, salmon need clean water, so it's important to have an idea of what our water quality is looking like," Cafferty said. "And something that's tricky about water quality is there can be things that you don't necessarily see that are happening in the water that are affecting the salmon.”

Cafferty says lower Kenai River tributaries, like the one monitored near Kenai’s North Beach, is an important rearing habitat for baby salmon . And she says ensuring salmon health ensures the Kenai Peninsula’s economic health.

Project volunteer Shannon Dwyer agrees.

“So much is bought from our stores by all these people coming in to use the dipnet fisheries," Dwyer said. "I mean, our stores, our campgrounds, everything. This is a high tide that floats all boats economically speaking."

"Every aspect of the salmon feeds into every aspect of our economy,” Dwyer added.

Meyer, with the Watershed Forum, says having a project like this speaks to the cultural, natural and economic value the community puts on the Kenai River watershed. He hopes the project won’t have to reduce its scope.