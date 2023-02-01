Kenai Conversation: Economics of Cook Inlet fishing

This week on the Kenai Conversation, we spoke about changing trends in the Upper Cook Inlet commercial salmon fishery with Gunnar Knapp, a retired University of Alaska Anchorage economist who has studied Alaska salmon fisheries for decades, and Brent Johnson, a long-time Clam Gulch set-netter and member of the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly.

Gunnar prepared a presentation ahead of the conversation with graphs and analysis. You can follow along with that presentation here.