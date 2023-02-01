© 2023 KDLL
Kenai Conversation: Economics of Cook Inlet fishing

By Sabine Poux
Published February 1, 2023 at 12:17 PM AKST
set net _ board
Riley Board
/
KDLL
Brent Johnson (right) and members of his crew fish in June 2022.

This week on the Kenai Conversation, we spoke about changing trends in the Upper Cook Inlet commercial salmon fishery with Gunnar Knapp, a retired University of Alaska Anchorage economist who has studied Alaska salmon fisheries for decades, and Brent Johnson, a long-time Clam Gulch set-netter and member of the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly.

Gunnar prepared a presentation ahead of the conversation with graphs and analysis. You can follow along with that presentation here.

Sabine Poux
Sabine Poux is the news director at KDLL. Originally from New York, she's lived and reported in Argentina and Vermont, where she fell in love with local news. She covers all things central peninsula but is especially interested in stories related to energy and fishing. She'd love to hear your ideas at spoux@kdll.org.
