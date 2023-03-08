Kenai Conversation: Making the most of the IRA

The federal Inflation Reduction Act, passed last year, opened up a slew of incentives for Americans to make their homes, businesses and vehicles more energy efficient, including new tax credits, rebates and grants.

Erin McKittrick, Phil Kaluza and Scott Waterman joined us this week to talk about how Alaskans can make the most of those incentives when they roll out later this year, as well as their own experiences with upgrading infrastructure in their own homes.

We also spoke with Jimmy Ord from the Alaska Housing Finance Corporation and Mark Haller with Midnight Sun Solar about the incentives on their radars.

Special thanks to Bretwood Higman for his help putting this program together.

