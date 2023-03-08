© 2023 KDLL
Kenai Conversation

Kenai Conversation: Making the most of the IRA

By Sabine Poux
Published March 8, 2023 at 1:45 PM AKST
Courtesy of Scott Waterman
Scott Waterman clears snow off his solar panels in Homer. Solar panels are among the technology upgrades incentivized in the Inflation Reduction Act.

The federal Inflation Reduction Act, passed last year, opened up a slew of incentives for Americans to make their homes, businesses and vehicles more energy efficient, including new tax credits, rebates and grants.

Erin McKittrick, Phil Kaluza and Scott Waterman joined us this week to talk about how Alaskans can make the most of those incentives when they roll out later this year, as well as their own experiences with upgrading infrastructure in their own homes.

We also spoke with Jimmy Ord from the Alaska Housing Finance Corporation and Mark Haller with Midnight Sun Solar about the incentives on their radars.

Special thanks to Bretwood Higman for his help putting this program together.

Links:

Kenai Conversation Alaska Energy AuthorityAlaska Housing Finance CorporationMidnight Sun Solar
Sabine Poux
Sabine Poux is the news director at KDLL. Originally from New York, she's lived and reported in Argentina and Vermont, where she fell in love with local news. She covers all things central peninsula but is especially interested in stories related to energy and fishing. She'd love to hear your ideas at spoux@kdll.org.
Latest Episodes