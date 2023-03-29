Kenai Conversation: Homer Electric Association board elections

Voting for Homer Electric Association’s 2023 election opens Friday. This year, voters in each of HEA’s three districts will decide between two candidates for the co-op’s board of directors.

District 1 includes Kenai, Nikiski and parts of Soldotna. Robert Ernst is running against incumbent Jim Duffield for that seat.

District 2 includes Soldotna, Sterling and Kasilof. Dan Green is running against incumbent C.O. Rudstrom for that seat.

And District 3 represents the southern peninsula, from Kasilof down to the Kachemak Bay area. Michael Jones is running against incumbent Jim Levine for that seat.

We spoke with all the candidates ahead of the election. You can listen to our interviews, below.

HEA members can cast their ballots (1) by mail, (2) in person, at the annual meeting on May 4 and (3) online, through HEA’s electronic voting system. You can learn more about how to vote and read the candidates’ written bios here .

District 1 (Kenai, Nikiski, parts of Soldotna)

Jim Duffield

Sabine Poux / KDLL District 1 candidate Jim Duffield.

District 1 candidate Jim Duffield Listen • 8:47

Robert Ernst

Sabine Poux / KDLL District 1 candidate Rob Ernst.

District 1 candidate Robert Ernst Listen • 9:59

District 2 (Soldotna, Sterling, Kasilof)

Dan Green

Sabine Poux / KDLL District 2 candidate Dan Green.

District 2 candidate Dan Green Listen • 7:25

C.O. Rudstrom

Sabine Poux / KDLL District 2 candidate C.O. Rudstrom.

D2 candidate C.O. Rudstrom Listen • 10:13

District 3 (southern peninsula)

Michael Jones

Sabine Poux / KDLL District 3 candidate Mike Jones.

District 3 candidate Michael Jones Listen • 9:04

Jim Levine

Sabine Poux / KDLL District 3 candidate Jim Levine.