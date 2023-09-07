Candidate Forum: Kenai City Council

This is the second in our series of local candidate forums, hosted in partnership with The Peninsula Clarion and the League of Women Voters. This forum includes the candidates for Kenai City Council: Phil Daniel, Henry Knackstedt and Teea Winger. Glenese Pettey is also running for a seat, but was unable to attend the forum.

We’ll have six more candidate forums as we approach the Oct. 3 election, so tune in every Monday and Thursday at 6 p.m., Wednesday at 10 a.m. and Friday at 5 p.m. to hear more forums.

On Monday, Sept. 11, we’ll be joined by candidates for the assembly’s Kenai, Nikiski and Sterling seats at the Soldotna Public Library from 6-7 p.m.

Next Thursday, Sept. 18, we’re headed to Homer, where we’ll be joined by the two candidates for Homer’s borough assembly seat, as well as incumbent Borough Mayor Peter Micciche, who is running unopposed for reelection. That forum will be held from 6-7 p.m. at the Homer Public Library.

You can find the full schedule here.