Candidate Forum: Kenai, Nikiski and Sterling assembly seats

On this episode of the Kenai Conversation, we’re sharing the first of two Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly forums. Our guests are the candidates of the Kenai, Nikiski and Sterling assembly seats.

Ryan Tunseth is running unopposed for the assembly’s Kenai seat. Peter Ribbens and Adam Bertoldo are running for the assembly’s Nikiski seat. Bill Elam and Nissa Savage are running for the assembly’s Sterling/Funny River seat.

The municipal election is Oct. 3. We’re hosting candidate forums, in partnership with the Peninsula Clarion and the League of Women Voters, every Tuesday and Thursday throughout September. You can find the full schedule here.