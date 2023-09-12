© 2023 KDLL
Kenai Conversation

Candidate Forum: Kenai, Nikiski and Sterling assembly seats

By Riley Board
Published September 12, 2023 at 4:20 PM AKDT
Ryan Tunseth, Adam Bertoldo, Bill Elam and Nissa Savage participate in a Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly candidate forum at Soldotna Public Library in Soldotna, Alaska, on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023.
Jake Dye
/
Peninsula Clarion
Ryan Tunseth, Adam Bertoldo, Bill Elam and Nissa Savage participate in a Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly candidate forum at Soldotna Public Library in Soldotna, Alaska, on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023.

On this episode of the Kenai Conversation, we’re sharing the first of two Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly forums. Our guests are the candidates of the Kenai, Nikiski and Sterling assembly seats.

Ryan Tunseth is running unopposed for the assembly’s Kenai seat. Peter Ribbens and Adam Bertoldo are running for the assembly’s Nikiski seat. Bill Elam and Nissa Savage are running for the assembly’s Sterling/Funny River seat.

The municipal election is Oct. 3. We’re hosting candidate forums, in partnership with the Peninsula Clarion and the League of Women Voters, every Tuesday and Thursday throughout September. You can find the full schedule here.

Tags
Kenai Conversation 2023 candidate forums
Riley Board
Riley Board is a Report For America reporter covering rural communities on the central Kenai Peninsula for KDLL.
See stories by Riley Board
