Candidate Forum: Board of Education Nikiski and Soldotna seats

On this episode of the Kenai Conversation, we’re sharing the seventh installment of our 2023 candidate forum series. Candidates for the Kenai Peninsula School District’s Board of Education Nikiski and Soldotna seats sat down to answer questions about budget issues, teacher recruitment and homeschooling.

Jason Tauriainen and Lyndsey Bertoldo are running for the board’s Nikiski seat. Penny Vadla is running unopposed for the Soldotna seat. The forum was hosted in conjunction with The Peninsula Clarion, and the Central Peninsula League of Women Voters.

Our final forum, featuring candidates for the school board's Sterling and Central seats, is Thursday at 6 p.m. in the Soldotna Public Library. It will be broadcast live on KDLL and streamed on The Peninsula Clarion's Facebook page.