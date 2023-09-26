© 2023 KDLL
Kenai Conversation

Candidate Forum: Board of Education Nikiski and Soldotna seats

By Riley Board
Published September 26, 2023 at 4:26 PM AKDT
Lyndsey Bertoldo, Penny Vadla and Jason Tauriainen participate in a Kenai Peninsula Borough School District Board of Education candidate forum at the Soldotna Public Library in Soldotna, Alaska, on Monday, Sept. 25, 2023.
Lyndsey Bertoldo, Penny Vadla and Jason Tauriainen participate in a Kenai Peninsula Borough School District Board of Education candidate forum at the Soldotna Public Library in Soldotna, Alaska, on Monday, Sept. 25, 2023.

On this episode of the Kenai Conversation, we’re sharing the seventh installment of our 2023 candidate forum series. Candidates for the Kenai Peninsula School District’s Board of Education Nikiski and Soldotna seats sat down to answer questions about budget issues, teacher recruitment and homeschooling.

Jason Tauriainen and Lyndsey Bertoldo are running for the board’s Nikiski seat. Penny Vadla is running unopposed for the Soldotna seat. The forum was hosted in conjunction with The Peninsula Clarion, and the Central Peninsula League of Women Voters.

Our final forum, featuring candidates for the school board's Sterling and Central seats, is Thursday at 6 p.m. in the Soldotna Public Library. It will be broadcast live on KDLL and streamed on The Peninsula Clarion's Facebook page.

Riley Board
Riley Board is a Report For America participant and senior reporter at KDLL covering rural communities on the central Kenai Peninsula.
