Kenai Conversation: Mapping anadromous waters

In this episode of the Kenai Conversation, we are joined by Kenai Watershed Forum’s Ben Meyer, who gave a presentation on Nov. 1 for the forum's Fireside Chat series at Kenai River Brewing Company. We are also joined by Trout Unlimited Alaska's Dave Acheson and Kenai Watershed Forum’s Sara Aamodt, who helped organize the series.

The fireside chat presentation, which was given alongside Trout Unlimited Alaska’s Alexa Millward, highlights joint efforts in mapping anadromous streams and rivers across the central Kenai Peninsula.