© 2023 KDLL
Public Radio for the Central Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support KDLL, donate today
Kenai Conversation

Kenai Conversation: Mapping anadromous waters

By Hunter Morrison
Published November 15, 2023 at 3:20 PM AKST
Ways To Subscribe
Ben Meyer and Alexa Millward present at the Nov. 1 Fireside Chat series
Ben Meyer and Alexa Millward present at the Nov. 1 Fireside Chat series

In this episode of the Kenai Conversation, we are joined by Kenai Watershed Forum’s Ben Meyer, who gave a presentation on Nov. 1 for the forum's Fireside Chat series at Kenai River Brewing Company. We are also joined by Trout Unlimited Alaska's Dave Acheson and Kenai Watershed Forum’s Sara Aamodt, who helped organize the series.

The fireside chat presentation, which was given alongside Trout Unlimited Alaska’s Alexa Millward, highlights joint efforts in mapping anadromous streams and rivers across the central Kenai Peninsula.

Kenai Conversation
Hunter Morrison
Hunter Morrison is a news reporter at KDLL
See stories by Hunter Morrison
Latest Episodes