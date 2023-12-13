© 2023 KDLL
Kenai Conversation

Kenai Conversation: KPEDD director changeover

By Riley Board
Published December 13, 2023 at 12:11 PM AKST
Incoming KPEDD Executive Director Cassidi Cameron and outgoing Director Tim Dillon.

Tim Dillon, the long-time director of the Kenai Peninsula Economic Development District, is retiring at the end of the year, and passing the torch to the organization’s special projects manager Cassidi Cameron. Both Tim and Cassidi joined us this week for a conversation about the past and future of the organization.

We discussed projects KPEDD has helped bolster, from the rollout of the Alaska CARES Act to a mobile boutique in Seward.We talked about both Tim and Cassidi’s roots in Seldovia, and career paths that led them to taking the helm at KPEDD.

You can learn more about the economic development district here.

Riley Board
Riley Board is a Report For America participant and senior reporter at KDLL covering rural communities on the central Kenai Peninsula.
