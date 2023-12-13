Kenai Conversation: KPEDD director changeover

Tim Dillon, the long-time director of the Kenai Peninsula Economic Development District, is retiring at the end of the year, and passing the torch to the organization’s special projects manager Cassidi Cameron. Both Tim and Cassidi joined us this week for a conversation about the past and future of the organization.

We discussed projects KPEDD has helped bolster, from the rollout of the Alaska CARES Act to a mobile boutique in Seward.We talked about both Tim and Cassidi’s roots in Seldovia, and career paths that led them to taking the helm at KPEDD.

You can learn more about the economic development district here.