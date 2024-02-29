© 2024 KDLL
Public Radio for the Central Kenai Peninsula
Kenai Conversation

Kenai Conversation: Peninsula Oilers 50th

By Riley Board
Published February 29, 2024 at 6:06 PM AKST
Ways To Subscribe

This year, the Kenai Peninsula’s local baseball team will celebrate 50 years. The Peninsula Oilers collegiate summer baseball team was founded in 1974, and competes in the Alaska Baseball League. In early March, the team will celebrate the anniversary with a fundraiser dinner.

KDLL talked with General Manager Derek Foote to talk about his role, the history of the team, the upcoming season, the business side of the Oilers and 50th anniversary celebration.

You can learn more about the fundraiser celebration here.

Kenai Conversation
Riley Board
Riley Board is a Report For America participant and senior reporter at KDLL covering rural communities on the central Kenai Peninsula.
