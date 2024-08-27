Kenai Conversation: Kenai City Council forum

On this episode of the Kenai Conversation, we’re sharing the first installment of our 2024 candidate forum series. This week, we sat down with the two candidates for Kenai City Council. Sovala Kisena and Deborah Sounart are running unopposed for the two open council seats.

This forum was held Monday, Aug. 26 at the Kenai Community Library, in conjunction with the Peninsula Clarion, the Central Peninsula League of Women Voters and KSRM 920 AM.