Kenai Conversation

Kenai Conversation: Kenai City Council forum

By Ashlyn O'Hara
Published August 27, 2024 at 11:49 PM AKDT
Kenai City Council member Deborah Sounart (left) and candidate Sovala Kisena participate in the KDLL 91.9 FM/Peninsula Clarion 2024 Candidate Forum Series on Monday, Aug. 26, 2024, at the Kenai Community Library in Kenai, Alaska. (Photo by Erin Thompson/Peninsula Clarion)
Erin Thompson
/
Peninsula Clarion
Kenai City Council member Deborah Sounart (left) and candidate Sovala Kisena participate in the KDLL 91.9 FM/Peninsula Clarion 2024 Candidate Forum Series on Monday, Aug. 26, 2024, at the Kenai Community Library in Kenai, Alaska. (Photo by Erin Thompson/Peninsula Clarion)

On this episode of the Kenai Conversation, we’re sharing the first installment of our 2024 candidate forum series. This week, we sat down with the two candidates for Kenai City Council. Sovala Kisena and Deborah Sounart are running unopposed for the two open council seats.

This forum was held Monday, Aug. 26 at the Kenai Community Library, in conjunction with the Peninsula Clarion, the Central Peninsula League of Women Voters and KSRM 920 AM.

Ashlyn O'Hara
Prior to joining KDLL's news team in May 2024, O'Hara spent nearly four years reporting for the Peninsula Clarion in Kenai. Before that, she was a freelance reporter for The New York Times, a statehouse reporter for the Columbia Missourian and a graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism. You can reach her at aohara@kdll.org
