Kenai Conversation: Fat Bear Week

A dozen hefty bears at Katmai National Park and Preserve will face off bracket-style for the adoration of animal enthusiasts around the world. Fat Bear Week not only celebrates Katmai's brown bears gearing up for hibernation, it signifies the success of the park's sockeye salmon runs, which are the healthiest and largest in the world.

This week, we're speaking with Mike Fitz, resident naturalist at Explore.org and former park ranger at Katmai National Park and Preserve. We spoke about the importance of Fat Bear Week and what's in store for this year's celebration.

Fat Bear Week is October 2-8. Fat Bear Week Jr., a similar bracket-style competition for Katmai's brown bear cubs, is September 26-27. You can vote for your favorite fat bear online at Explore.org.