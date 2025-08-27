© 2025 KDLL
Kenai Conversation

Kenai Conversation: Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly, Kalifornsky candidate forum

By Ashlyn O'Hara
Published August 27, 2025 at 10:23 AM AKDT
Candidates for the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly's Kalifornsky seat, Teresa Mullican and Joan Corr, participate in a forum at the Soldotna Public Library in Soldotna, Alaska, on Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025.
Jake Dye
/
Peninsula Clarion
Candidates for the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly's Kalifornsky seat, Teresa Mullican and Joan Corr, participate in a forum at the Soldotna Public Library in Soldotna, Alaska, on Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025.

On today's episode of the Kenai Conversation, we're airing the first installment in KDLL’s 2025 candidate forum series, held in conjunction with the Peninsula Clarion and the Central Peninsula League of Women Voters. This forum was held Thursday, Aug. 21 at the Soldotna Public Library.

Teresa Mullican and Joan Corr are candidates for the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly’s District 1 – Kalifornsky seat. Scott Griebel is also running for the seat, but was unable to attend this forum.

Kenai Conversation Election 2025
Ashlyn O'Hara
Prior to joining KDLL's news team in May 2024, O'Hara spent nearly four years reporting for the Peninsula Clarion in Kenai. Before that, she was a freelance reporter for The New York Times, a statehouse reporter for the Columbia Missourian and a graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism. You can reach her at aohara@kdll.org
