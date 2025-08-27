Kenai Conversation: Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly, Kalifornsky candidate forum

On today's episode of the Kenai Conversation, we're airing the first installment in KDLL’s 2025 candidate forum series, held in conjunction with the Peninsula Clarion and the Central Peninsula League of Women Voters. This forum was held Thursday, Aug. 21 at the Soldotna Public Library.

Teresa Mullican and Joan Corr are candidates for the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly’s District 1 – Kalifornsky seat. Scott Griebel is also running for the seat, but was unable to attend this forum.