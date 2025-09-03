Kenai Conversation: Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly, Sterling/Funny River candidate forum

On today’s episode of the Kenai Conversation, we’re airing the next installment in KDLL’s 2025 candidate forum series, held in conjunction with the Peninsula Clarion and the Central Peninsula League of Women Voters. This forum was held Thursday, Aug. 28 at the Soldotna Public Library.

Leslie Morton, Dale Eicher and Sadie Friedman are running for the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly’s District 5 — Sterling/Funny River seat. Whoever is elected will serve one year. That’s the remainder of former assembly member Bill Elam’s term. Elam was elected to the state legislature last year.