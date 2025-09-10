© 2025 KDLL
Public Radio for the Central Kenai Peninsula
Kenai Conversation

Kenai Conversation: Kenai City Council, mayor candidate forum

By Ashlyn O'Hara
Published September 10, 2025 at 10:47 AM AKDT
Henry Knackstedt, Alex Douthit, Victoria Askin and Bridget Grieme participate in a forum with candidates for Kenai mayor and city council at the Kenai Community Library in Kenai, Alaska, on Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025.
Jake Dye
/
Peninsula Clarion
Henry Knackstedt, Alex Douthit, Victoria Askin and Bridget Grieme participate in a forum with candidates for Kenai mayor and city council at the Kenai Community Library in Kenai, Alaska, on Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025.

On today’s episode of the Kenai Conversation, we’re airing the next installment in KDLL’s 2025 candidate forum series, held in conjunction with the Peninsula Clarion and the Central Peninsula League of Women Voters. This forum was held Thursday, Sept. 4 at the Kenai Community Library.

Henry Knackstedt and Alex Douthit are running for mayor of the City of Kenai. Victoria Askin, Bridgit Grieme and Glenese Pettey are running for seats on the Kenai City Council.

Ashlyn O'Hara
Prior to joining KDLL's news team in May 2024, O'Hara spent nearly four years reporting for the Peninsula Clarion in Kenai. Before that, she was a freelance reporter for The New York Times, a statehouse reporter for the Columbia Missourian and a graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism. You can reach her at aohara@kdll.org
