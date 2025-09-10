Kenai Conversation: Kenai City Council, mayor candidate forum

On today’s episode of the Kenai Conversation, we’re airing the next installment in KDLL’s 2025 candidate forum series, held in conjunction with the Peninsula Clarion and the Central Peninsula League of Women Voters. This forum was held Thursday, Sept. 4 at the Kenai Community Library.

Henry Knackstedt and Alex Douthit are running for mayor of the City of Kenai. Victoria Askin, Bridgit Grieme and Glenese Pettey are running for seats on the Kenai City Council.