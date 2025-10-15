Kenai Conversation: Former Peninsula Clarion staff talk community journalism, resignations

On today’s episode of the Kenai Conversation, we’re joined by Erin Thompson, Jeff Helminiak and Jake Dye, formerly of the Peninsula Clarion to talk about their decision to resign from the paper and the future of local news on the Kenai Peninsula.

As regional editor, Thompson also oversaw the Homer News, from which reporter Chloe Pleznac also resigned.

Read Erin, Jeff and Jake's resignation letter here. And find Carpenter Media Group's response here. Read Alaska Public Media's coverage of their resignations here.

This episode of the Kenai Conversation was recorded on Monday, Oct. 6, 2025.