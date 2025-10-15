© 2025 KDLL
Public Radio for the Central Kenai Peninsula
Kenai Conversation

Kenai Conversation: Former Peninsula Clarion staff talk community journalism, resignations

By Ashlyn O'Hara
Published October 15, 2025 at 10:32 AM AKDT
From left, Jake Dye, Erin Thompson and Jeff Helminiak stand in KDLL's office on Monday, Oct. 6, 2025 in Kenai, Alaska.
From left, Jake Dye, Erin Thompson and Jeff Helminiak stand in KDLL's office on Monday, Oct. 6, 2025 in Kenai, Alaska.

On today’s episode of the Kenai Conversation, we’re joined by Erin Thompson, Jeff Helminiak and Jake Dye, formerly of the Peninsula Clarion to talk about their decision to resign from the paper and the future of local news on the Kenai Peninsula.

As regional editor, Thompson also oversaw the Homer News, from which reporter Chloe Pleznac also resigned.

Read Erin, Jeff and Jake's resignation letter here. And find Carpenter Media Group's response here. Read Alaska Public Media's coverage of their resignations here.

This episode of the Kenai Conversation was recorded on Monday, Oct. 6, 2025.

Ashlyn O'Hara
Prior to joining KDLL's news team in May 2024, O'Hara spent nearly four years reporting for the Peninsula Clarion in Kenai. Before that, she was a freelance reporter for The New York Times, a statehouse reporter for the Columbia Missourian and a graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism. You can reach her at aohara@kdll.org
