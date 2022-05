9-10 p.m. Fridays

Great music not often heard — an in-depth exploration of an artist or topic, with complementary tunes built around each session to create an eclectic hour of music not normally heard on radio these days. Hosted by John Jackson, a longtime volunteer at KNBA in Anchorage. Treat yourself to a musical exploration, from obscure tracks to overlooked gems you'll be seeking out for your own music collection.