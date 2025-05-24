© 2025 KDLL
Drinking on the Last Frontier

Cheers to summer!

By Bill Howell
Published May 24, 2025 at 4:16 PM AKDT

Bill is back with a special, live, membership-drive edition of Drinking on the Last Frontier. He and guest Zach Henry, owner of St. Elias Brewing Co. in Soldotna, talk about what's new in the craft brewing scene and answer listener questions.

Bill Howell
Bill Howell is the author of four books on craft brewing in Alaska, taught a beer appreciation class at Kenai Peninsula College and has been brewing and tasting craft beers for 30 years. On Drinking on the Last Frontier, Bill uncaps his vast knowledge for listeners, sharing news from the beer world, interviewing Alaska brewers, doing deep dives into beer styles and much more.
