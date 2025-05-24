Cheers to summer!
Bill is back with a special, live, membership-drive edition of Drinking on the Last Frontier. He and guest Zach Henry, owner of St. Elias Brewing Co. in Soldotna, talk about what's new in the craft brewing scene and answer listener questions.
Bill is back with a special, live, membership-drive edition of Drinking on the Last Frontier. He and guest Zach Henry, owner of St. Elias Brewing Co. in Soldotna, talk about what's new in the craft brewing scene and answer listener questions.