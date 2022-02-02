Econ 919 — How the Kenai Peninsula Works
Brett Perry is joining the Kenai Chamber of Commerce as its new executive director.
All five projects submitted by Homer Electric Association were recommended to the Alaska State Legislature for funding through the Renewable Energy Fund this cycle.
Soldotna got a grant from FEMA to make headway on its spruce bark beetle problem, clearing wobbly beetle kill trees at popular campgrounds and parks. But the city’s worried it's not going to get the money before summer visitors arrive.
The Kenai Peninsula sandwich shop has been serving up Jersey-style subs for over 25 years. Now, its owners are ready to retire.
The Nikiski Senior Center has a 34-person waitlist for its eight units. Today, it's working on a plan to build more apartments to meet the ever-growing need for senior housing in the rural community.
Kelp farming taking root in Alaska mariculture
Mariculture is growing in Alaska. The Alutiiq Pride Marine Institute has been at it for three decades.
When a chance rolled around to reopen a pool hall on the Kenai Spur Highway, Brant Feather took his shot.The Kenai chef owns two food trucks on the…
Federal fishery managers might change how they divvy up halibut available for harvest in the Gulf of Alaska. The North Pacific Fishery Management Council…
In 2020, your dollar would go further than it will today.The used-car market reflects that shift and is probably the greatest current marker of inflation…