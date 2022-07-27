© 2022 KDLL
Public Radio for the Central Kenai Peninsula
Kenai Conversation: Dena'ina Audio Dictionary

Published July 27, 2022 at 11:53 AM AKDT
Sabine Poux
Jennifer Williams and Joel Isaak say they're excited to reach new and ongoing language learners with the new online audio dictionary.

The Kenaitze Indian Tribe just launched a new online audio dictionary where language learners can go to hear more than 500 words and phrases Dena'ina — spoken by first language speaker Helen Dick — alongside their translations in English. The resource is part of a broader language and cultural revitalization project that the tribe has had in the works for years.

Jennifer Williams is the tribe's Dena'ina Language Institute director and Joel Isaak is a tribal member and linguist with the tribe. We spoke with them about the project, how language and culture are connected, and who they hope to reach with the new project.

Check out the audio dictionary here.

Tags

Kenai Conversation Kenaitze Indian TribeDena'ina
Sabine Poux
Sabine Poux is the news director at KDLL. Originally from New York, she's lived and reported in Argentina and Vermont, where she fell in love with local news. She covers all things central peninsula but is especially interested in stories related to energy and fishing. She'd love to hear your ideas at spoux@kdll.org.
