Kenai Conversation: Dena'ina Audio Dictionary

The Kenaitze Indian Tribe just launched a new online audio dictionary where language learners can go to hear more than 500 words and phrases Dena'ina — spoken by first language speaker Helen Dick — alongside their translations in English. The resource is part of a broader language and cultural revitalization project that the tribe has had in the works for years.

Jennifer Williams is the tribe's Dena'ina Language Institute director and Joel Isaak is a tribal member and linguist with the tribe. We spoke with them about the project, how language and culture are connected, and who they hope to reach with the new project.

Check out the audio dictionary here.