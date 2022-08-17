© 2022 KDLL
Public Radio for the Central Kenai Peninsula
Kenai Convo
Kenai Conversation

Kenai Conversation: Soldotna's homesteading history

Published August 17, 2022 at 11:25 AM AKDT
Mullen patent.JPG
Sabine Poux
/
KDLL
Marge Mullen with her family's homesteading patent.

It has been 72 years since Frank Mullen went door to door collecting data on the individuals and families putting down roots on the western Kenai Peninsula for the 1950 Census. That means for the first time — per the U.S. Census Bureau's 72-year rule — we can go through that data and get a more detailed sense of who was here at the time.

The era captured in this data was a period of growth for Soldotna in particular, where homesteaders started arriving three years prior.

To get a better snapshot of what Soldotna was like for those early homesteaders, we interviewed Al Hershberger, 96, and Marge Mullen,102. They both arrived on the Kenai Peninsula in 1947.

We also interviewed Clam Gulch historian Brent Johnson, whose family arrived on the central Kenai Peninsula in the 1950s.

On the program, we play excerpts from those interviews and parse through the data with historian Clark Fair. Take a listen.

Thanks to Al Hershberger and Adam Dunstan from Kenai Peninsula College for tracking down photos for this episode. You can find more photos from the college's photo repository here.

Check out data from the 1950 Census here.

Soldotna dance.jpg
1 of 5  — Soldotna dance.jpg
Couples at a dance at the Soldotna Community Club building circa 1953/54. In the foreground, Ray and Eileen Crandall.
Courtesy of Al Hershberger
the mullen family.jpg
2 of 5  — the mullen family.jpg
The Mullen family in 1953. From left to right: Mary, Marge, Eileen, Frank, Peggy and Frank Jr.
Courtesy of Kenai Peninsula College
Al house.jpg
3 of 5  — Al house.jpg
Al Hershberger's cabin in 1950.
Courtesy of Al Hershberger
Bridge dedication.jpg
4 of 5  — Bridge dedication.jpg
William Kepner at the Sterling Highway dedication in September 1950.
Courtesy of Al Hershberger
Soldotna aerial.jpg
5 of 5  — Soldotna aerial.jpg
Aerial shot of Soldotna, 1950.
Al Hershberger

Tags

Kenai Conversation history
Sabine Poux
Sabine Poux is the news director at KDLL. Originally from New York, she's lived and reported in Argentina and Vermont, where she fell in love with local news. She covers all things central peninsula but is especially interested in stories related to energy and fishing. She'd love to hear your ideas at spoux@kdll.org.
See stories by Sabine Poux
Katharine Bramante
See stories by Katharine Bramante
