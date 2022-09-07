© 2022 KDLL
Kenai Convo
Kenai Conversation

Soldotna City Council candidate forum

Published September 7, 2022 at 4:18 PM AKDT
Soldotna City Council candidate forum
Ashlyn O'Hara
/
The Peninsula Clarion
Soldotna City Council candidates Lisa Parker, Dave Carey, Garrett Dominick and Erick Hugarte participate in a candidate forum at the Soldotna Public Library.

In under a month, Kenai Peninsula voters will cast their ballots for several municipal races — including two city council races in Soldotna.

Dave Carey and Erick Hugarte are running for Seat D. Lisa Parker and Garrett Dominick are running for Seat E. All city council terms last three years. Election day is Oct. 4.

We spoke with the candidates during a live forum at the Soldotna Public Library on Sept. 6. Candidates spoke about the proposed field house project, their views on the city's park policies and their visions for Soldotna's downtown.

This was the second in our candidate forum series in partnership with The Peninsula Clarion, with support from the Soldotna Public Library and the Central Peninsula League of Women Voters. For a full forum schedule, click here.

You can read more about Soldotna elections and find a timeline here. Listen to the Kenai City Council candidate forum here.

