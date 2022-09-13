© 2022 KDLL
Public Radio for the Central Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support KDLL, make a donation today!
Kenai Convo
Kenai Conversation

Borough assembly candidate forum: Soldotna, central seats

Published September 13, 2022 at 1:45 PM AKDT
IMG_1760.jpg
Ashlyn O'Hara
/
The Peninsula Clarion
Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly candidates Tyson Cox and Brent Johnson listen to Don Boston speak during a forum at the Soldotna Public Library on Sept. 12.

Municipal elections in Alaska are coming up on Oct. 4.

This week, we spoke to three of the candidates for the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly.

Don Boston and Tyson Cox are running for the District 4 seat, representing Soldotna. Brent Johnson is running unopposed for District 7, representing the central peninsula. All terms last three years.

There are also three candidates running for the District 3-Nikiski assembly seat. We'll talk to them Sept. 26.

This was the third in our candidate forum series in partnership with The Peninsula Clarion, with support from the Soldotna Public Library and the Central Peninsula League of Women Voters. For a full forum schedule, click here.

You can read more about Kenai Peninsula Borough elections — including the three propositions that will be on the ballot this year — here.

Tags

Kenai Conversation 2022 candidate forumsElection 2022Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly
Sabine Poux
Sabine Poux is the news director at KDLL. Originally from New York, she's lived and reported in Argentina and Vermont, where she fell in love with local news. She covers all things central peninsula but is especially interested in stories related to energy and fishing. She'd love to hear your ideas at spoux@kdll.org.
See stories by Sabine Poux
Ashlyn O'Hara/The Peninsula Clarion
See stories by Ashlyn O'Hara/The Peninsula Clarion
Related Content