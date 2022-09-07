Soldotna City Council candidate forum

In under a month, Kenai Peninsula voters will cast their ballots for several municipal races — including two city council races in Soldotna.

Dave Carey and Erick Hugarte are running for Seat D. Lisa Parker and Garrett Dominick are running for Seat E. All city council terms last three years. Election day is Oct. 4.

We spoke with the candidates during a live forum at the Soldotna Public Library on Sept. 6. Candidates spoke about the proposed field house project, their views on the city's park policies and their visions for Soldotna's downtown.

This was the second in our candidate forum series in partnership with The Peninsula Clarion, with support from the Soldotna Public Library and the Central Peninsula League of Women Voters.

