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Kenai Conversation

Kenai Conversation: AFS' cultural exchange program

By Ashlyn O'Hara
Published March 18, 2026 at 11:01 AM AKDT
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From left, Eileen Bryson, Emircan "Emir" Celik, Josune Azpilicueta and Enni Haataja stand in the KDLL studio on Thursday, Mar. 12, 2026 in Kenai, Alaska.
Ashlyn O'Hara
From left, Eileen Bryson, Emircan "Emir" Celik, Josune Azpilicueta and Enni Haataja stand in the KDLL studio on Thursday, Mar. 12, 2026 in Kenai, Alaska.

On today’s episode of the Kenai Conversation, we’re joined by Eileen Bryson with American Field Service’s Alaska chapter and three students who participated in a cultural exchange program.

This week's student guests include:

  • 16-year-old Emircan "Emir" Celik from Osmaniye, Turkey
  • 17-year-old Enni Haataja from Liminka, Finland
  • 16-year-old Josune Azpilicueta, from Spain’s Basque region

Anyone interested in becoming an AFS host family can contact Eileen Bryson at eileendbryson@gmail.com or 907-690-2779.

AFS' 2026 fundraiser dinner is being held Sunday, Mar. 22 at the Soldotna Regional Sports Complex. Adult tickets cost $35 and can be purchased at the door or at River City Books in Soldotna.

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Kenai Conversation American Field Service
Ashlyn O'Hara
Prior to joining KDLL's news team in May 2024, O'Hara spent nearly four years reporting for the Peninsula Clarion in Kenai. Before that, she was a freelance reporter for The New York Times, a statehouse reporter for the Columbia Missourian and a graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism. You can reach her at aohara@kdll.org
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