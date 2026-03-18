Kenai Conversation: AFS' cultural exchange program

On today’s episode of the Kenai Conversation, we’re joined by Eileen Bryson with American Field Service’s Alaska chapter and three students who participated in a cultural exchange program.

This week's student guests include:



16-year-old Emircan "Emir" Celik from Osmaniye, Turkey

17-year-old Enni Haataja from Liminka, Finland

16-year-old Josune Azpilicueta, from Spain’s Basque region

Anyone interested in becoming an AFS host family can contact Eileen Bryson at eileendbryson@gmail.com or 907-690-2779.

AFS' 2026 fundraiser dinner is being held Sunday, Mar. 22 at the Soldotna Regional Sports Complex. Adult tickets cost $35 and can be purchased at the door or at River City Books in Soldotna.