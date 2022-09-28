© 2022 KDLL
Kenai Convo
Kenai Conversation

Borough assembly candidate forum: Nikiski

Published September 28, 2022 at 10:19 AM AKDT
District 3
Ashlyn O'Hara
/
The Peninsula Clarion
Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly District 3 candidates Dil Uhlin (left) and Jesse Bjorkman (right) participate in a candidate forum at the Soldotna Public Library on Monday, Sept. 26.

Municipal elections in Alaska are coming up next week, on Oct. 4.

This week, we spoke to two of the candidates for the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly District 3.

Jesse Bjorkman, Chase Griffith and Dil Uhlin are all running for the District 3 seat, representing Nikiski. Bjorkman and Uhlin joined us at the forum this week.

Voters will also choose assembly members for District 4-Soldotna and District 7-central. You can listen to our interviews with candidates running for those seats here. Voters will pick one candidate to fill each assembly seat for the next three years.

This was the fifth in our candidate forum series in partnership with The Peninsula Clarion, with support from the Soldotna Public Library and the Central Peninsula League of Women Voters. For a full forum schedule, click here.

You can read more about Kenai Peninsula Borough elections — including the three propositions that will be on the ballot this year — here. Absentee voting, meanwhile, is already underway.

Tags
Kenai Conversation 2022 candidate forumsElection 2022Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly
Sabine Poux
Sabine Poux is the news director at KDLL. Originally from New York, she's lived and reported in Argentina and Vermont, where she fell in love with local news. She covers all things central peninsula but is especially interested in stories related to energy and fishing. She'd love to hear your ideas at spoux@kdll.org.
See stories by Sabine Poux
Ashlyn O'Hara/The Peninsula Clarion
See stories by Ashlyn O'Hara/The Peninsula Clarion
