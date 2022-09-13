Borough assembly candidate forum: Soldotna, central seats

Municipal elections in Alaska are coming up on Oct. 4.

This week, we spoke to three of the candidates for the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly.

Don Boston and Tyson Cox are running for the District 4 seat, representing Soldotna. Brent Johnson is running unopposed for District 7, representing the central peninsula. All terms last three years.

There are also three candidates running for the District 3-Nikiski assembly seat. We'll talk to them Sept. 26.

This was the third in our candidate forum series in partnership with The Peninsula Clarion, with support from the Soldotna Public Library and the Central Peninsula League of Women Voters. For a full forum schedule, click here.

You can read more about Kenai Peninsula Borough elections — including the three propositions that will be on the ballot this year — here.