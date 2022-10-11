© 2022 KDLL
Public Radio for the Central Kenai Peninsula
Kenai Convo
Kenai Conversation

Alaska State House candidate forum: Districts 7 and 8

Published October 11, 2022 at 2:26 PM AKDT
House forum
Ashlyn O'Hara
/
The Peninsula Clarion
From left, Alaska State House candidates Ron Gillham, Ben Carpenter and Justin Ruffridge participate in a candidate forum on Monday, Oct. 10.

We're back this week with the sixth in our live candidate forum series.

This time, we spoke with candidates for the upcoming state election.

Incumbent Rep. Ron Gillham and candidate Justin Ruffridge, both Soldotna Republicans, are running for District 7, representing Kenai and Soldotna. Republican Rep. Ben Carpenter, of Nikiski, is running to keep his seat representing the northern Kenai Peninsula for District 8. (Note that the districts have changed since the last election, due to redistricting after the 2020 Census.)

This was the latest in our candidate forum series in partnership with The Peninsula Clarion, with support from the Soldotna Public Library and the Central Peninsula League of Women Voters.

Next week, we're talking to the candidates for Alaska Senate Seat D. For a full forum schedule, click here.

Find sample ballots and important dates for the Nov. 8 election here. Happy voting!

Tags
Kenai Conversation 2022 candidate forumsElection 2022Alaska State HouseState HouseAlaska LegislatureAlaska State Legislature
Sabine Poux
Sabine Poux is the news director at KDLL. Originally from New York, she's lived and reported in Argentina and Vermont, where she fell in love with local news. She covers all things central peninsula but is especially interested in stories related to energy and fishing. She'd love to hear your ideas at spoux@kdll.org.
Ashlyn O'Hara/The Peninsula Clarion
