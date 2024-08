Jenny Neyman/KDLL Clark Whitney Jr. is a singer songwriter, retired English teacher, fisher poet and commercial fisherman who moved to Soldotna with his family in 1973.

Soldotna celebrates its history with Progress Days, held the last weekend in July. To kick of this year’s festivities, True Tales Told Live and the Soldotna Historical Society held an event July 25 at the Soldotna Homestead Museum to remember days gone by. Storytellers Clark Whitney, Shana Loshbaugh, Meezie Hermansen, Jimmy Gibbs and Pattey Parker shared stories and information about Soldotna history, and we’re sharing those stories with you this hour for the Kenai Conversation.

Jenny Neyman/KDLL Shana Loshbaugh is a historian and former reporter at The Peninsula Clarion. She and her family lived in the Soldotna area for many years, and now live in Homer.