Put up your spurs, dig your popcorn our of your saddle bags and join Tall Hat Larry and Smile When You Say That David for a discussion of Westerns!

And join the Kenai Peninsula Film Club at 2:30 p.m. Feb. 25 at the Soldotna Library for a showing of award-winning short films, including "Bread," by local filmmaker Aaron Gordon. Gordan will be in attendance and available fro questions. It's free to attend and open to the public.