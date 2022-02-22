Senate District D

-
Another candidate is throwing their hat in the ring for the northern Kenai Peninsula Senate seat
-
Despite just one name on the ballot for Senate District O, it’s at least a three-way race. Senator Peter Micciche won a tight primary campaign against…
-
The race for Senate District O has been one of the more turbulent on the Peninsula this election season. Senator Peter Micciche narrowly won the…
-
A pair of write-in candidates are shaking up the general election landscape on the Central Peninsula.*UPDATE: Brian Olson will not conduct a write-in…
-
Primaries for state offices races are less than a month away. The Kenai and Soldotna Chambers of Commerce hosted a candidate forum for Senate District O…